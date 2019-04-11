Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Vernon Richard Miller, 86, a 47 year resident of Severna Park, passed away on April 6, 2019 at Baltimore Washington Center in Glen Burnie.He was born on July 25, 1932, in Baltimore, where he was raised, and graduated high school from Baltimore City College, University of Maryland, and The University of Baltimore.Vernon was an Import Specialist with the U.S Customs and Border Protection for 30 years.He was a parishioner at St. John's the Evangelist for 47 years, was also a member of the Masons, the Elk's, and the Theta Chi fraternity.He loved spending time with his family, gardening, traveling, playing cards, and fishing.Vernon is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jan Miller of Severna Park; daughters, Sue Wilson (Mark) of Severna Park and Lisa McDowell (George) of Stoney Beach; one son, Steve Miller (Andi) of Bel Air; his sister, Jane Hawksworth of Georgia; five grandchildren, Caitlin Kelleher (Jordan) of Pasadena, Ryan Van Suetendael of Severna Park, Jen Driver (Ryan) of Wilmington, NC, Josh Miller of Bel Air, and Megan Miller of Bel Air; as well as, many nieces and nephews.Family and friends may visit on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2-4pm & 6-8pm at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Highway, in Severna Park. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10am in the funeral home chapel. Interment in Lakemont Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at

Vernon Richard Miller, 86, a 47 year resident of Severna Park, passed away on April 6, 2019 at Baltimore Washington Center in Glen Burnie.He was born on July 25, 1932, in Baltimore, where he was raised, and graduated high school from Baltimore City College, University of Maryland, and The University of Baltimore.Vernon was an Import Specialist with the U.S Customs and Border Protection for 30 years.He was a parishioner at St. John's the Evangelist for 47 years, was also a member of the Masons, the Elk's, and the Theta Chi fraternity.He loved spending time with his family, gardening, traveling, playing cards, and fishing.Vernon is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jan Miller of Severna Park; daughters, Sue Wilson (Mark) of Severna Park and Lisa McDowell (George) of Stoney Beach; one son, Steve Miller (Andi) of Bel Air; his sister, Jane Hawksworth of Georgia; five grandchildren, Caitlin Kelleher (Jordan) of Pasadena, Ryan Van Suetendael of Severna Park, Jen Driver (Ryan) of Wilmington, NC, Josh Miller of Bel Air, and Megan Miller of Bel Air; as well as, many nieces and nephews.Family and friends may visit on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2-4pm & 6-8pm at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Highway, in Severna Park. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10am in the funeral home chapel. Interment in Lakemont Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com Funeral Home Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park

495 Ritchie Highway

Severna Park , MD 21146

(410) 647-2400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close