Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon Schottroff. View Sign Service Information South Shore Baptist Church 725 Herald Harbor Rd Crownsville, MD 21032 Celebration of Life 9:30 AM South Shore Baptist Church 725 Herald Harbor Road Crownsville , MD View Map Interment 11:30 AM Maryland Veterans Cemetery 1122 Sunrise Beach Road Crownsville , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon (SHOT) Ennis Schottroff, 93, went to be with the Lord on August 13, 2019 after a brief illness. A longtime resident of Crownsville, he was born in Washington, DC on March 5, 1926 to William and Ethel (Witherite) Schottroff. Growing up in DC, Shot graduated from Chamberlain Vocational High School in 1943 before entering the US Coast Guard during World War II . Upon completion of boot camp, Shot attended Radio School in Atlantic City for training as a radio operator. In 1944, he was a crewmember of the USS Escatawpa (AOG-27), a Mattawee-class fuel tanker, in the US Pacific Fleet. Transporting AVGAS to warships in the fleet was a dangerous task, especially during the Battle of Okinawa. As one of the "Coasties" designated to assist with off-loading gasoline to the waiting Marines for an assault on Sugar Loaf Hill, Shot was awarded a Combat Action Ribbon, one of three he received during his service. He returned home as a wounded combat veteran shortly after VJ Day. In 1948, Shot began work in Arlington, VA as a Crypto-Equipment Repairman for the Army Security Agency (currently NSA). He continued to work with telecommunication equipment throughout his career at NSA, retiring as a Branch Chief of Procurement with commendations for his "vital and outstanding contributions to Project Snowman" in 1982. As a teenager, Shot joined the Boy Scouts of America and his love of scouting continued throughout his adulthood as he volunteered in various leadership roles for twenty years. All three of his sons achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. In 1984, Shot received the prestigious Silver Beaver Award, the highest award a local counsel can bestow upon a volunteer for "rendering outstanding service to Scout Youth." While working at Camp Letts in Edgewater during his youth, Shot developed a love of boating and sailing. Earning a commercial captain's license in the mid-80's, he became a charter boat captain delivering boats up and down the East Coast and in the Caribbean Islands during which time clients became treasured friends. Shot volunteered in the US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 23-01from 1982 to the present. He served in several leadership positions; Flotilla Commander ('87-'88), Flotilla Staff Officer for Vessel Examination ('95-'97) and Marine Safety (2000). Shot received numerous merit citations throughout his 36 years of service, including a CG "Award of Operational Merit" for outstanding skill in performing a rescue operation- the second highest honor the Coast Guard gives. As a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, he received recognition as a "Founding Member of the Department of Homeland Security." In 2018, he received a Weems & Plath Compass "in appreciation for his contributions "to the CG Aux Flotilla 23-01. In retirement, Shot enjoyed many activities and made long-lasting friendships. One of his favorite activities was camping and traveling with family and friends for over fifty years. With his unique sense of humor, penchant for practical jokes, and storytelling skills, Shot kept his RV friends in the National Capitol Holiday Ramblers Club amused and entertained on caravans across the country. He met his lifetime goal of sleeping in all 50 states. As a charter member of South Shore Baptist Church in Crownsville, Shot's contributions as an active member were numerous and varied for over 60 years. He served the Lord with his time and tithes. Shot was a "Jack of all trades" fixing and maintaining the building, serving as a member of the Building Committee, and a long-standing church trustee. His was a life of humble service to family, friends, church, and country. Shot was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Rose Schottroff, his father, William, his mother, Ethel Scott, his stepfather, Willard Scott, and his stepmother, Mary Schottroff. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Mary Hiett-Schottroff, three sons, Steven, Stan and Gary, two granddaughters Jessica and Sadie Schottroff, three stepchildren, Lin Hiett-Proutt, Daniel E. Hiett, and Jerry S. Hiett, seven step grandchildren, two step great grandchildren, and three stepsisters, Mary Ellen Thompson, Carolyn Deale, and Ruth Ann Schmidt. His family, friends, and neighbors will gather for a Celebration of Life ceremony on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 9:30 AM held at South Shore Baptist Church, 725 Herald Harbor Road, Crownsville followed by an Interment service( 11:30 AM) at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road. A luncheon reception will follow at South Shore Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to South Shore Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to: Mary V. Hiett-Schottroff, 386 Laurel Trail, Crownsville, Md. 21032. Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019

