Vernon Skippy Willson, Age 85, Son of Vernon and Elsie French went home to be with the Lord Thursday Feburary 14, 2019. He was born April 08, 1934. He worked at various establishments In and around the Annapolis area. He enjoyed spending time with close friends and his dog ""Fiddles"".
Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 1911 Forest Drive. Annapolis, Md 21401 On Saturday March 02, 2019 at Noon. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019