Veronica Irene Payne Cage, of Glen Burnie, MD, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was a caring wife, mother, loving grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Born April 20, 1963, in Annapolis, MD, Mrs. Cage was the daughter of the late Henry L. Payne and Annie Mae Payne. She was preceded in death by her brother Darryl Payne, nephew, Nathaniel "Nicky" Patterson and recently her furry body Adonis. Veronica graduated from Annapolis High School in 1981 and trained at Anne Arundel Community College. Her entire career has been in the medical field. She has met and worked with so many wonderful people. At the time of her passing, Veronica was employed with the Anne Arundel Medical Center in their Cardiology Unit. She enjoyed working at the hospital and the staff. She often referred to them as her other family. Veronica, affectionately known as Ronni, loved her children and family. There are no words that can express how she felt about them. If you were around her, she'd begin talking about them and showing you some beautiful pictures. She loved her shopping sprees with her sister Barbra. Veronica enjoyed her son Tony's rapping and performing his martial arts. She was a big Baltimore Ravens fan and former member of the Annapolis Ravens Roost #35 Football Fan Club. She went to the games with her son Ricky. She enjoyed her manicures/pedicures with her daughter Shadie. You would always find her at her son Lil' Donnie's baseball, football and basketball games. She loved playing the lottery and many times would hit. Dancing to her Go-Go music was fun for her; especially when it was a Chuck Brown tune. Cooking was a passion and she loved eating out and trying new foods and restaurants. She loved spending time with her grandbabies; it was the highlight of her day. Veronica leaves her legacy of love to be cherished by husband Don R. Cage, Jr., her sister Barbra LaRue, her daughter Chanitrea "Shadie" Wilson (Wade), son Maurice Anthony "Tony" Wilson, III, son Renardo "Ricky" Williams (Melissa) son Don R. Cage, III, father-in-law, Clifton Lewis, mother-in-law, Juanita Cage Lewis, sister-in-law, Carmen Cage Bingham (Conrad) , brother-in-law, R. Scott Cage (Cheryl), grandchildren, Wade Brown, Jr., Tanera Brown, Tyrin Brown, Tashia Brown, Cheyenne Brown, Donya Brown, Damari Brown, Chanise Brown, Arianna Roberts, great grand-daughter Harmony, niece Schuye LaRue and many other relatives and friends whom she adored. Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Wm. Reese and Sons Mortuary, P.A., located at 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD, 21401. There will be a viewing between the hours of 5 PM – 7PM. If you plan to attend please wear a proper face mask to be allowed to enter. Veronica's services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store