Service Information Melson's Funeral Services - Millsboro 32013 Long Neck Road Millsboro , DE 19966 (302)-945-9000 Visitation 10:00 AM St. Ann Catholic Church 691 Garfield Parkway Bethany Beach , DE Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Ann Catholic Church 691 Garfield Parkway Bethany Beach , DE

Veronica "Ronnie" J. Hesling, age 76, of Millsboro, DE formerly of Bethany Beach, DE and Hockessin, DE passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born in Chester, PA on January 29, 1943 daughter of the late Ernest M. Hesling and the late Veronica (Ralston) Hesling. Ronnie was a graduate of Notre Dame Secondary School Class of 1960 in Moylan, PA and, also St. Francis School of Nursing Class of 1963. Ronnie worked as a Registered Nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital in Chester, PA and then moved to Wilmington, DE and worked for the Visiting Nursing Association and eventually took a position as the school nurse at Heritage Park Elementary in Wilmington, DE until having to retire due to health reasons. Ronnie's retirement years were dedicated to her love of her family and friends, with an open calendar to "let's do lunch". In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Antoinette H. Green. She is survived by her three children, John A. "Jack" Hanley, III and his wife, Yvonne of Bethany Beach, DE, James A. Hanley and his wife, Sandra of Wilmington, DE and Therese H. Alvarez and her husband, Mark of Scituate, MA; six grandchildren, Sarah, Andrew, Finn and Lilah Hanley and Mason and Thomas Alvarez and two brothers, Ernie Hesling of Shrewsbury, MA an Ed Hesling of Lincoln University, PA. Friends and family may gather for a visitation at 10 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930, immediately followed by A Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11 AM. Interment will be private. The family would like to thank the loving care and support Ronnie received from the dedicated staff of Atlantic Shores Rehab and Health Center during the last 16 years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Veronica's name to the MS Society Greater Delaware Valley Chapter, 30 South 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Online condolences may be sent by visiting

