|
|
Veronica Cecilia Shanahan Orban, affectionately known as Ronnie, age 76 of Odenton, Maryland, passed away peacefully April 3, 2020 due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. She was born August 23, 1943 to Anthony and Eunice Shanahan in Washington D.C.. Ronnie graduated from Bladensburg High School and studied accounting at the University of Maryland. Together, with her husband Daniel E. Orban Sr (deceased), they established, owned, and operated Danny's Pool and Patio in Bowie and Crofton, Maryland for approximately 15 years. She retired to Hernando Beach, Florida where she resided for many years. Ronnie was an avid dancer and a member of the DC Hand Dance Family where she met her dance partner, Steve Bailey. She also enjoyed knitting, painting, Zumba, reading, and watching live sports, especially hockey and baseball. She was a loving person and loyal friend who always put others ahead of herself. Veronica is survived by Daniel E. Orban Jr and his wife Maria of New Braunfels, Texas, and his children Timothy and Jacqueline; Joel A. Orban and his wife Shelly of Big Flats, New York, and their children Jacob and Taylor; her sister Kathleen Shanahan Wooters and her husband Carl of Easton, Maryland and her nieces Marie Duffy and Sarah Thompson. In addition, she leaves behind her uncle, Claude Tyner of Vienna, Virginia, her cousin Claudia Offutt Gill of McLean, Virginia and her cousins Kenneth Masimo of Centreville, Virginia, Michael Tyner of Woodbridge, Virginia and Larry Tyner of Beavercreek, Ohio. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation's Community Health Fund at https://aahs.org/luminishealth/coronavirus-community/. Online condolences can be received at https://www.beallfuneral.com/obituary/veronica-orban.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020