Service Information Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc. 112 West King Street Shippensburg , PA 17257 (717)-532-2211 Memorial service 1:00 PM St. Andrew's Episcopal Church 206 East Burd Street Shippensburg , PA

Victor (Vic) Anthony Karcher, Sr., of Fayettville, PA, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was 81. Vic was born on October 5, 1938, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of the late Dr. Glen Victor Karcher, MD, and Ruth Boggs Culbertson. He attended the New Mexico Military Institute for his early education and entered the United States Naval Academy in 1957, where he met and married his beloved wife Nancy. Following his graduation from the Naval Academy in 1961, he entered flight school in Pensacola, FL, and became a fighter pilot. Following flight school, he was assigned to his first flight squadron VF-194, "Red Lightening" flying the F-8 "Crusader", completing one peacetime and two combat deployments and receiving several commendations for his combat service in Vietnam. He received his first command of RVAH-12, "Speartips", in 1976, leading a squadron of RA-5C "Vigilante" pilots and crew. His later assignments included, graduating from the United States Naval War College in Newport, RI, Battalion Officer at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, and Air Operations Officer for the Commander Fleet Air Western Pacific in Japan. He retired from the Navy on October 1, 1989 as a Captain. He was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Shippenburg, PA, serving in several positions, including Vestry Senior Warden. Vic is survived by two sons, Victor A. (Sandra) Karcher, Jr., Grove City, PA, and Richard T.(Tonya) Karcher, Shippensburg, PA; one daughter, Susan N. (Thomas) Briggs, Shippensburg, PA; five grandchildren, Cody J. Karcher, Christopher M. Karcher, Connor G. Briggs, Matthew B. Briggs, and Erin M. Karcher; and one sister, Diana (Dale) Andersen, Richmond, VA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Nancy W. Gingras Karcher, who passed away August 16, 2019; and one sister, Jeannie Mayer. A Memorial service will be held on, January 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Shippensburg, PA, with the Rev. Barbara A. Hutchinson officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 206 East Burd Street, Shippensburg, PA, 17257. Online condolences may be expressed at

