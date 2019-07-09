Victor Robert Carbone, 67, of Shady Side, MD, passed away on July 7, 2019, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife Sheryl Ann and their children Victoria, her husband David, Elizabeth, Catherine, and Kenneth, his two grandchildren Vivienne and Dominic, twin brother John and sisters, Carolyn, Catherine and Karen. He is preceded in death by his father John A. Carbone Sr. and mother Catherine Carbone. Victor was the proud proprietor of Suburban Electronics, founder of Carbone Outfitters and captain of the Zxactly. A charming conversationalist and hilarious joke teller, he never met a stranger in his life. Visitation will be held at Hardesty Funeral Home in Galesville on Thursday July 11, 2019 from 2-4P and 6-8P. Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in West River on Friday July 12, 2019 at 3 pm. Interment private. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to Hospice of the Chesapeake. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 9, 2019