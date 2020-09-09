On Saturday, September 5, 2020, Victor Peary, of Lanham, MD, passed away at the age of 80. He will be remembered by his loving wife and best friend, Diane, of 53 years. He was predeceased by his mother, Anita Peary, and his father, Victor Peary. Vic leaves to mourn his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol and Jack Barrett, his sister-in-law, Elaine Gilbert (Bill Kolodin); his six godchildren (Michael, Vic, Victor, Kevin, Kristen, Gina); nieces and nephews; and numerous other relatives and friends. Vic graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1958. He served in the Marine Corps from July 1958 until June 1964. After sustaining a spinal cord injury in 1963, Vic began a career in art which became a method of rehabilitation for him. Although primarily a self-taught artist, he did take courses in drawing and oil painting with the Famous Artist School in Westport, CT. He began to exhibit and sell his work in local and regional art shows from 1978 until 2000. Among these exhibits were invitations to show his work at the President's Committee on Employment for the Handicapped in Washington, DC, for three consecutive years; at an international show for artists with physical disabilities sponsored by the Moss Rehabilitation Center in Philadelphia; and at the Identify Disabled Exceptional Artists (IDEA) show at the Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville, VA, where he received a second place award in 1988 and a first place in 1989 in the oil painting category. He also exhibited work at the local level and was selected to exhibit in the Maryland Statewide Capital Park and Planning Commission. In March 1992, he was invited to exhibit his work in a Wildlife Artists Show for the Patuxent Wildlife Research Center and, in conjunction with this show was one of six wildlife artists invited to exhibit in the month-long exhibition in the Gallery at Harmony Hall Regional Center. He was also a member of the Southern Maryland Art League and exhibited with them at various locations throughout Prince George's County. Vic held offices of President, Treasurer, and Newsletter Editor with the now-defunct Capital Area Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA). As newsletter editor, he received the Bob Webb Excellence in a Newsletter Award in 1981 in Denver, Colorado. Vic participated in the annual National Veterans Wheelchair Games sponsored by PVA and the Veterans Administration in shot put, javelin, and pool for five consecutive years, competing for gold, silver, and bronze medals. Vic was an avid stamp collector for many years and has accumulated a significant and valuable collection. He was also an avid pool player, and he played in and won many pool tournaments over the years. A private service will be held for family only due to COVID-19. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
. P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Online condolences may be placed at