Mrs. Victoria Marie Austin was born in Portage, PA on December 20, 1940 to the late Mr. Victor Borlie and late Mrs. Mary (nee Hovach) Borlie. She lived in Hanover and Pasadena, MD for 53 years. Mrs. Victoria Austin owned her own hairdresser business and also worked in the cafeteria at Bushy Park Elementary School She was a member of the Red Hat Club. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, cooking, and playing cards. She cherished the time she spent with her family especially her grandchildren.Mrs. Victoria Marie Austin passed away peacefully at Anne Arundel Medical Center on April 6, 2019. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard "Dick" Austin in 2001 and her brother Joseph Borlie several years ago. Mrs. Victoria Austin leaves behind her son Keith Austin of Hanover, MD, her daughter Kelli Capozzoli of Pasadena, MD, sisters Theresa Myers of Centerville, MD and Pauline Albert of Parkville, MD, grandchildren Dylan, Drew and Karlie Capozzoli and Victoria Austin and great-grandchildren Jacob and Tatum Rohrer. Mrs. Austin touched many lives and her love will live on in their hearts and minds.Friends may call on the family Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6 - 9 PM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Galilee Lutheran Church 4652 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122

421 Crain Highway, S.E.

Glen Burnie , MD 21061

