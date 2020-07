Or Copy this URL to Share

Victoria Konteh, 53, of Bowie, MD, passed away April 18 due to natural causes. She was born November 4, 1966 in Sierra Leone and immigrated to the U.S. in the early 90's. Victoria enjoyed her life as Professional Care Giver working as a RN most of her adulthood. She is survived by her only son



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store