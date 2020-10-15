Victoria Sulitka Ose 90, our beloved mother passed away October 6, 2020 at AAMC in Annapolis, MD. She is survived by her 5 children, Alfred III, Michael, Jennifer, Timothy and Gregory. Services were held at Sacred Heart Chapel, and burial was at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made in the name of Victoria to the Alzheimer's Association
Home Office 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601© 2020 Alzheimer's Association
. www.alz.org
| 800.272.3900. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at www.beallfuneral.com