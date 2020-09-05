Vincent Joseph "Vince" Dohler, 73, of Camden, DE, formerly of Glen Burnie, MD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home with his loving and devoted wife Doris at his side. Born June 23, 1947 in Ferndale, MD, he was the son of the late William Henry and Mary Margaret (Greb) Dohler. He was the beloved husband of Doris (Truslow) Dohler. Vince worked as a Chemical Technician at W.R. Grace & Company in Baltimore for more than 37 years, retiring in 2005. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in Germany. He loved to go crabbing, fishing and camping, which he did for 15 years before illness set in. He enjoyed the seafood buffets and playing the slots at Dover Downs Casino. More than anything, Vince enjoyed spending time with his devoted wife Doris. When they welcomed friends and family to their home in Delaware, Vince saw to it that everyone enjoyed steamed crabs. Surviving, in addition to his beloved wife Doris, are his brother, Bud Dohler and wife Gloria of Spokane, WA; sisters, Marianne Brown and husband Dave of Peru, NY, and Peggy Clouser and husband Matt of San Angelo, TX; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Also surviving are his son, Vincent Joseph Butler (nee Dohler) and wife Juli of Georgetown, TX; and granddaughters, Delaney and Raegan Butler. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a gathering to celebrate Vince's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Westminster, MD. Memorial contributions in Vince's name may be made to your local Humane Society or to the charity of your choice
