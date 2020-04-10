Vincent Paul Bush, 71, passed away of natural causes October 23, 2019 at his home in Annapolis. He was born in Annapolis, MD on February 25, 1948 to Eldo E. and Stella P. Bush. Both parents served in the Navy during WWII. Vincent, AKA Twig to his family is survived by his brother, Michael P. Bush and his Michael's wife, Lauren and their 4 children: Ryan, Ashley, Sean and Alexander: who reside in Fort Lauderdale, Fl. Vincent served in the Air Force and later worked in the Federal Gov't. where he retired at his position in Washington, DC. His passion was fast American muscle cars. He enjoyed tuning sports engines for a smooth fast ride. He acquired his ultimate sports car in 2018 but only had a short time to enjoy it. A Celebration Of Life will be at a later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 10, 2020