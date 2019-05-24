Guest Book View Sign Service Information Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW Atlanta , GA 30331-2113 (404)-349-3000 Service 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cigar Jazz Duluth , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

At age 63, Vincent Bernard Roberts, Sr. was promoted to glory on April 12, 2019. Vincent was born June 18, 1955. He was the oldest of four children born to Fleetwood Roberts, Jr. and the late Mattie Elizabeth Smith Roberts. Vincent graduated from DuVal High School in Lanham, MD in 1973 and was an alum of Morehouse College. Vincent and his former wife, Cynthia Atkinson Roberts, had three children: Traci, Christina and Vincent Jr. The family resided in Mitchellville, MD. Vincent was known as "The Mortgage Guy" working over 30 years in the DC, Metro area. He was a night owl who loved to barbecue, play monopoly, stargaze and smoke a good cigar. His current significant other, Beverly Clayton, plans to spread his ashes over a bluff in Santa Cruz, CA. A celebration of life will be held at his favorite cigar shop, Cigar Jazz in Duluth, GA. May 25, 2019 (4-7 pm).



Vincent was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Smith Roberts; brother Fleetwood Roberts III: nephew Michael Roberts; paternal grandparents Irene Roberts and Fleetwood Roberts, Sr., maternal grandparents Joseph Smith and Sarah Dixon. He is survived by his companion Beverly Clayton, daughter Dr. Traci Arnette Roberts Obi, son-in-law Dr. Chike Obi , and 3 grandchildren Sophia Uchechi Elizabeth (9), Amelia Nkechinyelu Mary (2), and William Chiekweilo Joseph (4m); daughter Christina Elizabeth Roberts; son Vincent Bernard Roberts, Jr.; former wife Cynthia Roberts; father Fleetwood Roberts Jr.; sister Nica Roberts, and Nica's daughters Tyisha and Jordyn; sister Gina Roberts and Gina's daughter Brooke; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

