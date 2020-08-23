Emma Viola Williams (affectionately known as Vi) departed this life on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the age of 93. She was the first born of seven children to the late Rev. Dr. Charles A. Green and Beatrice (Anderson) Green. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-two years, Charles (Big Joe) Williams; one son, Rennert Stanley Williams; three brothers, Kermit, Franklin and Carrollton Green; and one sister, Lillie Brooks. She is survived by five children: Charles (Joe) Williams (Connie); Dr. Carol Williams Brown (Dr. Emerson); Lillie Walker (Rev. Dr. Charles); Garry Williams (Deborah); and Myron Williams; twelve grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; one sister, Standola Reynolds and one brother, Albert Green; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A public viewing of the body will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Reese and Sons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Vi may be sent to Asbury Broadneck United Methodist, 657 Broadneck Road, Annapolis, MD 21409.



