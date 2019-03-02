Viola "Violet" Valley Fishell, 89, of Pasadena, MD, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Donald N. Fishell, Sr. She is survived by her four children, Donna Howard and her husband, Melvin; Donald Fishell, Jr. and his wife, Deborah; Jackie Grove and her husband, Bill; and Karen Fishell. Violet celebrated life with her 10 beloved grandchildren, Jeff, Kate, Jason, Jessica, Kelly, John, Susan, Chris, Mike and the late, Justin. And perhaps her greatest joy was her 22 great grandchildren, all of which loved her dearly. She was an avid Oriole fan that loved to travel and listen to country music. She will be greatly missed. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road (PASADENA) on Sunday March 3, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Where a funeral service will be held on Monday March 4, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment Crownsville Veteran Cemetery.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019