Violet Louise Eaton (nee Wroten), 96, of Annapolis, died January 12 at the Annapolitan Assisted Living center. Violet was born in Baltimore on November 14, 1923. It was in Baltimore that she met her husband, Harold Eaton. The two married in 1947. Violet accompanied Harold for the next 15 years as he completed his career in the US Navy. As a fulltime mom and Navy wife she often found herself singlehandedly manning the household when Harold was deployed. On Harold's assignment to Annapolis in 1956 they bought a home outside Eastport. After a subsequent tour of duty on Adak Island, AK and Harold's retirement from active duty they returned to Annapolis to finish raising their five sons. Throughout her life Violet's focus was on family but she was also actively involved in her church and volunteered her time in many ministries. Violet was predeceased by Harold after 64 years of marriage; also by her son Douglas and by her brother, Harry Edward Wroten. She is survived by four sons, Thomas (Jackie) of CA, William (Carlene) and Robert (Carol) both of MD, and David (Jocelyn) of KY. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. Visitation is 2 PM to 3 PM, Monday January 20, at Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Ave., Annapolis with service at 3:00 PM. Interment will be private. Online condolences can be made at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020