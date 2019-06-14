Virgil Pauley Virgil L. Pauley, 78, died June 11, 2019 at his residence in Crownsville, MD. Born in Palmyra, IL. to Samuel and Lula Owens Pauley on April 23, 1941. He retired from the Postal Service as a letter carrier at the Odenton Post Office after many years of service. During the 1960s, he served in the Army National Guard. Virgil was known for being very devoted to his family. He is survived by his sisters, Judy Shoop and Lillian Barfield. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday June 18, 2019 from 9:30 to 11 am at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD where Funeral Services will begin at 11 am. Interment Epiphany Cemetery, Odenton, MD. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 14, 2019