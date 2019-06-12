On June 9, 2019, Virginia A. devoted sister of Linda Teague, James Robinson, Roger, Robinson, Daniel Robinson and the late Marsha Sommerville, Shelvia Lane and Marlin Robinson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Ms. Robinson was born in Maryland on January 15, 1936 to James W. and Alice B. Robinson and died in Futurecare Chesapeake of Arnold on June 9, 2019Relatives and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operate MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Friday 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at which time funeral services will be held. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 12, 2019