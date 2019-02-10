Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Bildstein. View Sign

Virginia Agnes Bildstein died Wednesday February 8 at her Riva home, just one month shy of her 99th birthday. Virginia was surrounded by her adoring family: Children: Susan Perkins of Riva and Robert Bildstein of Riva, Grandchildren: Sean Perkins of Severn, Trevor Perkins (Michelle) of Owings, and Amber Perkins of Odenton. She is also survived by three loving great-grandchildren: Jackson, Leah and Grant Perkins of Owings. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, her brother Martin (Florence) of Easton and all 11 of her step-siblings (Chance) of the eastern shore.Virginia was born on March 5, 1920 in Easton, Maryland. She graduated from Easton High School in 1938 and went on to secretarial school. She worked as a secretary for most of her adult life, most notably at Trinity United Methodist Church in Annapolis for 37 years. Virginia married Joseph in 1944, and they settled in Riva in 1955. They joined Edwards Chapel, which became St. Andrews United Methodist Church, upon moving to the Annapolis area, and she remained an active member until her health no longer allowed it.With a smile that could light up any room, Virginia is remembered by all who knew her as a beacon of optimism. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 13 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 at Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis, MD. Services will be Thursday, February 14 at 11:00, also at Hardesty Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon at St. Andrews United Methodist Church following interment.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Fire Company 3-Riva Volunteer Fire Company 3123 Riva Rd, Riva, MD 21140 or Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation, John and Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. Online condolences can be made at

12 Ridgely Avenue

Annapolis , MD 21401

Funeral Home Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.

