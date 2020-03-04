On Friday, February 21, 2020, Virginia Bock Alt was called home to be with our Lord and Savior. Born in Baltimore on April 20, 1931, to the late Henry P and Dorothy Bock (nee Watchman). Virginia was preceded in death by her best friend and husband of 39 years, Calvin Joseph Alt, Sr. She is survived by sons Calvin Jr and Jeff and grandchildren Lindsey and Austin and sister Verna Jones (James); as well as countless nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church, 300 W Maple Road, Linthicum, MD 21090 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia's name to St John Lutheran Church either online or at the above address.

