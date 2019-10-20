Guest Book View Sign Service Information Woods Memorial Presbyterian 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Severna Park, MD 21146 Service 1:00 PM Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Severna Park , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Severna Park, Maryland – Virginia (Gina) Fletcher Clements, age 56, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 12, 2019 at home. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family. Gina was born December 8, 1962 in Chappaqua, NY, the daughter of Carolyn and Thomas Fletcher. She graduated with a B.S. in Education from the University of Virginia in 1985 and was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. In 1986, Gina married Barry Clements and was a loving wife and mother. Gina began her teaching career in California and after spending several years at home with her sons, she spent over 20 years teaching in Anne Arundel County. During this time, she earned an M.S. in Administration and earned accreditation as a National Board-Certified Teacher. She was also once nominated for Anne Arundel County Teacher of the Year. Her love for teaching was not confined to the classroom and she tutored many students in math at home. Gina also enjoyed sports, particularly UVA basketball and was an active member of Woods Church where she previously taught Sunday School. Gina genuinely loved people and she expressed her creativity in interior design, artwork, and fun social gatherings. Her favorite charity was Linda's Legacy, Giving Back where she coordinated donations of needed clothing and supplies at Severna Park Middle School for distribution to the homeless in Baltimore on Christmas Eve. Gina is survived by her husband Barry Clements of Severna Park, MD; son and daughter-in-law Kyle and Mary Clements of Washington D.C.; son and daughter-in-law Scott and Katie Clements of Severna Park, MD; mother Carolyn Fletcher of Ashburn, VA; sister and brother-in-law Linda and Jeff Mitchell of Purcellville, VA; sister and brother-in-law Judith and Robert Richards of Leesburg, VA; sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Mark Saine of Southport, CT. A service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park, MD 21146. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Giving Back charity at

