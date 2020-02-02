Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Garretson Corneliussen. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:30 PM the First Presbyterian Church 171 Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia "Jinny" Garretson Corneliussen, 103, previously of Whittier and Santa Cruz CA, and since 2005 of Annapolis, MD, died of complications due to advanced age on January 26, 2020 in Annapolis MD. She is survived by her daughter, Dian "CJ" May Corneliussen of Annapolis, son Peter Bernard Corneliussen (wife Lisa) of Hickory NC, and grandsons Garrett Corneliussen of Milpitas CA and Shane Corneliussen of Charlotte NC. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Philip Reed Corneliussen of Union City CA (1948 – 2013) and her husband, John Bernard Corneliussen of Santa Cruz CA (1920 – 1994). Born in Whittier CA on September 9, 1916 to Nellie May Benton, concert pianist and professor of music, and Davis Rogers Garretson, orange rancher, Jinny graduated with a BA in music from Whittier College where she lettered in basketball and volleyball, made basketball All-Stars, performed in operettas, and was President of her sorority, the Palmer Society. Raised in the Quaker Faith, she was also a frequent volunteer with the American Friends Service Committee. Following college graduation Jinny worked at the 6,000-member First Congregational Church in Los Angeles as wedding hostess. When they sent her to classes at Columbia University and Union Theological Seminary (UTS) to prepare for a new position in Christian Education, she met the love of life, John Bernard Corneliussen. To be closer, she moved to NYC, taking a position in the offices of the Episcopalian Bishop of New York. Jinny and Bernie married in 1947 and subsequently held pastorates at the Congregational Churches of Manhasset and Utica NY, and Santa Cruz CA. An avid hiker, Jinny camped and hiked in the Sierras beginning as a toddler and continuing into her 80s. Returning to Yosemite to celebrate her 100th birthday, she was profiled in their September 2016 blog: Yosemite.org/at-100-recalling-a-century-of-yosemite/ . When her husband developed Alzheimer's' Disease, Jinny home cared him until the week of his death and was later given an award for her efforts to help others trying to do the same thing. Jinny moved to Annapolis in 2005 to be closer to her daughter, Dian ("CJ"). Jinny's ancestors were among the first Europeans to arrive in America. On her mother's side she descends from six Mayflower Pilgrims. On her father's side she descends from Dutch Quaker John Garretson van der Hof who arrived 1657 in New Castle Delaware. A short memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, February 8th at the First Presbyterian Church (171 Duke of Gloucester Street) in Annapolis MD. Following a short memorial service there will be a social gathering with refreshments where you can enjoy a photo tour of Jinny's life. Donations in memory of Virginia Garretson Corneliussen may be made to her favorite charities: METAvivor.org (founded by her daughter), and Yosemite.org Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020

