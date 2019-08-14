Virginia "Ginny" F. Hendrix, 90, of Millersville, passed away on August 10, 2019. She was born in Olanta, SC to the late Maude and Walter Fraley. She was employed with the federal government, starting her career at the Pentagon at the age of 19. She retired as a Career Civil Servant and Retirement Specialist after many years of service. Ginny was an avid reader, enjoyed history and politics and loved to sing, especially Hello Dolly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Warren Gregory Hendrix. Ginny is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Warren Hendrix Jr.; devoted children, Marshall "Stan" Hendrix, Susan W. Wentz, Beverly D. Folmer and Dianne S. Johnson; cherished grandchildren, Marcie, Lilly, Jessica, Chloe and Robby; and loving great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Ari, Jack, Luke and Alexa. The family will have a private graveside service at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville, MD. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019