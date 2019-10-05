Virginia Kelly Booth, 100, of Linthicum, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. Virginia was born in Severn, on October 9, 1918, to the late Ethel and Lewis Kelly. Virginia was predeceased by her devoted husband, Raymond W. Booth; her son, Raymond W. Booth Jr.; her siblings, Louise Steiner, Elizabeth Smith, and Lewis Kelly Jr. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Kaye Morton and her husband Tom Morton; her seven cherished grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; her loving sister, Rhoda Whitten; and her dear daughter-in-law, Marilyn Booth. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 12th, at 10 AM, at Linthicum Heights United Methodist Church, 200 School Lane, Linthicum, MD 21090. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Virginia's name may be made Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122 OR Linthicum Heights United Methodist Church.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019