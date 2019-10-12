On October 6, 2019 Virginia Mae Cooper joined her beloved husband, Neill, in eternal rest. While she rejoices in the presence of the Lord, family and friends mourn her loss: son Stewart Cooper & his wife, Rebecca; daughter Catherine Nellist & her husband, Bill; grandchildren Duncan Cooper (Jessie Taylor), Connor Cooper (Kelsey), and Fiona Nellist; three great-grandchildren; siblings Ann McDaniels (Ed), and Charles Schmunk (Sandy), along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Ginny was born in Big Rapids, Michigan to Alice & Arthur Schmunk. Her parents and older brother, Robert, preceded her in death. She was a graduate of the University of Michigan, where she earned Bachelor of Science and Registered Nursing degrees. It is there she met Neill S. Cooper, Jr. Married in 1957, they enjoyed a wonderful marriage until his death in 2009. After Neill's retirement from the Army, the two settled in Annapolis. Ginny became very involved in the community, especially within their church, Calvary United Methodist, where many people were blessed by her gift of flower arranging. The garden she and Neill created is still thriving at the front of the church. She was also a well-loved BSF leader and P.E.O. member of many years. A memorial service will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church in Annapolis on October 18 at 3 pm. Interment will follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made on www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019