Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Peggs. View Sign Service Information Ambrose Funeral Home 1328 Sulphur Spring Road Arbutus , MD 21227 (410)-242-2211 Send Flowers Obituary

On May 25, 2019, Virginia Peggs passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Verald A. Peggs; loving mother of Garey A. Peggs and his wife Mary, Connie R. Herbold and her husband Robert, M. Christine Nehmsmann and her husband Jay, Butch Peggs and his wife Brenda, and the late Carey Peggs; cherished Grandma of Christine Benham and her husband Michael, David Brown, and Kimberly Peggs; great-grandmother of June E. Brown; dear sister of Pauline Miller. Family members and friends will gather at the Ambrose Funeral Home, in Arbutus, 1328 Sulphur Spring Road on Wednesday from 3-5 & 7-9PM where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11AM. Interment will immediately follow in the Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's name may be directed to the : 1850 York Road, Suite D Timonium, MD 21093

On May 25, 2019, Virginia Peggs passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Verald A. Peggs; loving mother of Garey A. Peggs and his wife Mary, Connie R. Herbold and her husband Robert, M. Christine Nehmsmann and her husband Jay, Butch Peggs and his wife Brenda, and the late Carey Peggs; cherished Grandma of Christine Benham and her husband Michael, David Brown, and Kimberly Peggs; great-grandmother of June E. Brown; dear sister of Pauline Miller. Family members and friends will gather at the Ambrose Funeral Home, in Arbutus, 1328 Sulphur Spring Road on Wednesday from 3-5 & 7-9PM where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11AM. Interment will immediately follow in the Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's name may be directed to the : 1850 York Road, Suite D Timonium, MD 21093 Published in The Capital Gazette from May 27 to June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.