Virginia Randall Semmes
1944 - 2020
Virginia Randall Semmes, of Severna Park, passed away June 16th, at 75 years old. Mrs. Semmes was born November 4th, 1944, in Chicago, IL. She was raised in Nashville, TN where she attended St. Bernard Academy for Girls and the University of Tennessee. Mrs. Semmes married Mr. Raphael Semmes in 1963. The couple moved to Maryland in 1964, where they raised 5 daughters and welcomed 19 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Semmes is survived by her daughters – Jennifer Herd, Marianna Ollice, Noelle Semmes, Rachael Cameron, and Courtney Semmes. Friends may visit Friday, June 19th at Barranco Funeral Home in Severna Park, from 4-8pm. A mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 20th at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 10am. A private interment at the Crownsville Veteran's Cemetery will follow later in the week. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations, in the name of Virginia Semmes, to Hospice of the Chesapeake. Online Condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
JUN
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
1 entry
June 18, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
