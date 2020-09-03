Virginia Lee Shifflett, beloved wife,mother and grandmother, passed away Saturday Aug. 29 at the Anne Arundel Medical Center. She was 84 years old. Virginia, known to her friends as Ginny, was a military wife who loved to volunteer, travel and spend time with her grandchildren. She was born Virginia Lee Pryor on Oct. 6, 1935 in Greenfield, Ohio. She met her husband Walter on a blind date and moved with him to their first duty station in New York shortly after they were married in 1953 Ginny loved being a military wife and lived abroad in Germany as well as in more than 10 states during their time in the service. In each place she called home she spent countless hours volunteering in her community and at church, especially with children's ministries. She eventually settled in Maryland and worked for 25 years as a family practice medical records administrator at Andrews Air Force Base. She was an avid traveler and continued to explore new parts of the world well into her 80s. She took several trips to Europe as well as places like China, New Zealand and the Amazon RainForest. She enjoyed filling photo books with pictures of her destinations and looking for trinkets for her grandchildren to bring back with her. In 2019 she moved to the Ginger Cove senior living center and quickly became a part of the community. She loved meeting new people and had frequent dinners with friends. Always the volunteer, she also spent time working in the community boutique. More than anything else, Ginny loved being a grandmother. She was always available for a phone call and a loaf of banana bread, and had a greeting card for every occasion. Her pies were her specialty, and they received rave reviews from friends and family. She particularly loved baking with her grandchildren, who learned a lot from her but will never make her recipes as well as she could. Everyone who knew her will miss her kind, thoughtful spirit and quick-witted sense of humor. She is survived by her husband, Walter, four children and 13 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Salvation Army.



