1/
Virginia Shifflett
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Shifflett, 77, a resident of Delaware, died on November 20, 2020 in Pasadena, MD. Mrs. Shifflett was born on October 1, 1943 in Baltimore, MD to the late Eva Wickard. She spent many years working as an Office Manager for State Farm Insurance. Outside of work, Virginia was a member of the Red Hats Society and Christ Lutheran Church in Seaford, DE and she enjoyed sewing and gardening. No one could grow flowers quite like her! She will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shifflett is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Shifflett, and brother, Roland Shifflett. She is survived by her sons, Don (Lisa), Jeff, and Mark Shifflett; 6 grandchildren, Amber, Allison, Erin, Julie, Jeffery, and Jaycee; and 2 great-grandchildren, Hunter and Tobias. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
It was a pleasure to know her she will be greatly missed we are sorry for your loss

Lynn and George
Lynn and George
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved