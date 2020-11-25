Virginia Shifflett, 77, a resident of Delaware, died on November 20, 2020 in Pasadena, MD. Mrs. Shifflett was born on October 1, 1943 in Baltimore, MD to the late Eva Wickard. She spent many years working as an Office Manager for State Farm Insurance. Outside of work, Virginia was a member of the Red Hats Society and Christ Lutheran Church in Seaford, DE and she enjoyed sewing and gardening. No one could grow flowers quite like her! She will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shifflett is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Shifflett, and brother, Roland Shifflett. She is survived by her sons, Don (Lisa), Jeff, and Mark Shifflett; 6 grandchildren, Amber, Allison, Erin, Julie, Jeffery, and Jaycee; and 2 great-grandchildren, Hunter and Tobias. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment private.



