Virginia Ann Ebert Wagner passed away peacefully Friday August 2nd of complications from heart disease surrounded by love. Ann as she was known since childhood was born August 13, 1932 in East Baltimore and attended St. Elizabeth's Catholic school, Catholic High School and the University of Maryland where she earned a degree in Recreation Therapy. Ann and her husband Andy, who were married for 63 years, were active members at St. Andrews by the Bay Catholic Church and original members of the Pilgrim Catholic Community. Ann was an excellent example of someone who lived her faith. She was a member of the Peace and Justice Committee at St. Andrew by the Bay and worked for social justice including trips to El Salvador. Ann retired after many years as the Director of the Pascal Senior Center. After retirement she volunteered as an Ignatius volunteer and at The Sisters Academy working with inner city youths. She was the recipient of the Salt of the Earth award from St. Andrews by the Bay. Ann was the beloved matriarch of her family of six children, seventeen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She and Andy took all 17 of their grandchildren on Elder Hostels trips around the country. Every summer each family of grandchildren spent a week at "Camp Granna". The week was filled with day trips to historic locations, crabbing, swimming and seining in the Severn River and nightly poker games with "Granna and Pop". Her devotion to her family was undeniable. She is survived by her devoted husband Andrew J. Wagner, children Matthew & Bernadette Wagner, Jane Manlove, Mark Wagner & Amy Haury, Julie Wagner & Dan Deitemyer, Henry & Sally Wagner and Martha & Jay Murphy, 17 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, her sisters Ms. Joan Ryan and Ms. Barbara Krebs and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother H. Gerard Ebert. Friends may visit on Monday August 5, 2019 from 4:00pm-7:00pm and Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm & 6:00pm-8:00pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church 701 College Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21409. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Transfiguration Catholic community, 775 W. Hamburg St, Baltimore, Md. 21230.

