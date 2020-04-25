Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Willard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia "Kate" Katherine Willard, 100, a 40-year resident of Edgewater, MD and previously of Beltsville, MD, died on April 21, 2020 at home with her family. Born October 30, 1919 in Tennessee, to the late Frank Wheelock and Sallie Cornett, she was the matriarch of the Willard family. Kate enjoyed interacting with family and friends, going to estate sales, and restoring antique furniture. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lantz Willard. Kate is survived by two children, Lantz (Veronica) Willard of Edgewater, MD and Betti Sue Moya of Prince Frederick, MD; a sister, Marie (Peg) Stokes of Aberdeen, MD; one granddaughter, Michelle (Burnt) Ullman and one grandson Jim Moya; and five great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at the family residence. An online guestbook is available at:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020

