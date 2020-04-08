Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Windsor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Lee Windsor, "Ginny", 94, a longtime resident of Deale, MD, passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2020 at the Univ. of MD Shore Medical Center in Easton. Ginny was born on May 21, 1925 in Annapolis, MD to the late Andrew and Bertha Musterman. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Annapolis. As a young woman she worked as a Supervisor of the C&P Telephone Co. In later life she worked as a file clerk for Quaker State. Mostly, Ginny was a homemaker and a stay-at-home mom, raising her two daughters, planting flowers in her garden and painting crafts. She enjoyed reading, drawing and listening to music, and when able to, traveling. She was known to take belly dance lessons and liked to take walks. Ginny thrived helping people and always put others' needs before her own. She enjoyed social luncheons with her friends and family gatherings. Raised Catholic, she later became a member of Cedar Grove UM Church in Deale, MD. In addition to her parents, Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Windsor. She is survived by her two daughters; Marcy Windsor of Annapolis and Linda Blum of Henderson, MD. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Andrea Harris of Littlestown, PA, Jason Kautz of Edgewater, MD, Lindsey Blum of Mountain Grove, MO and her 5 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Ginny's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at:

