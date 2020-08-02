Walter Kuhn Herr, 83, of Edgewater Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 27th 2020 after a prolonged illness. Walt was born on June 5th, 1937 to United Brethren minister Charles Herr and his wife, Margie, in Tulare, California. After graduating from Glen Burnie H. S. in 1954, he went on to study Engineering at the University of Maryland. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and was assigned to Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio where he met Sharon Kay Hawkey and they wed in December 1960. They grew their family with three children. His principle focus was the Heating and Ventilation systems for bare based field operations. His civilian career spanned over 50 years of Government Defense related programs with Colt Industries and then with his own firm WK Herr and Associates. Preserving shipbuilding in the U.S. was the focus of his consultancy. Walt was a family man whose hobbies included woodworking and model trains. He was an avid Orioles fan. Caring and providing for his family were his highest priority, a task that he exceeded in. Walt was known to all as a loving father and husband. Friends will no doubt speak to his clever wit and his affable nature. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Sharon, his son Richard (Susan), daughter Kathlyn (Roly), and son Christopher (Iksha), seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, his brother Stan (Ann) and their Aunt Gladys. During this time of Covid 19, no services are scheduled. Burial will be at the Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville, Maryland. Memorial service to be held at a later date.



