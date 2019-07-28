Walter Giera of Annapolis passed away from sudden cardiac arrest on July 3, 2019 while out of town. He had just turned 68 on June 30th. Known for his Red Suspenders, he was the Founder & heart of Annapolis Ice Cream Co. on upper Main St. since 2004 until its sale this past March. He was so very proud & grateful to customers & staff when his shop was voted Best of Annapolis for all 15 years. Walter leaves his wife of almost 36 years, Nancy; several relatives, especially his sister Chris & daughter Carol. Walter & Nancy had lived in several states, but Annapolis was their hearts' home. They had just retired. Walter's wish to be cremated without services was honored. Donations: Beagle Rescue of Southern MD, PO Box 983, Waldorf, MD 20604
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 28, 2019