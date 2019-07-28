Walter A. Giera (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Nancy, Our deepest condolences on the sudden loss of..."
    - Judy & Frank Kubik
  • "My sympathy to the family for the sudden loss of Walter...."
    - Doris Vela
  • "A genuine, upstanding man who will be remembered fondly by..."
    - Charleen Cook
  • "My father was the most unique, different, serious,..."
    - Carolyn Cook
  • "walter,you were a great man.i am sure your family will miss..."
    - diana carlson
Obituary
Send Flowers

Walter Giera of Annapolis passed away from sudden cardiac arrest on July 3, 2019 while out of town. He had just turned 68 on June 30th. Known for his Red Suspenders, he was the Founder & heart of Annapolis Ice Cream Co. on upper Main St. since 2004 until its sale this past March. He was so very proud & grateful to customers & staff when his shop was voted Best of Annapolis for all 15 years. Walter leaves his wife of almost 36 years, Nancy; several relatives, especially his sister Chris & daughter Carol. Walter & Nancy had lived in several states, but Annapolis was their hearts' home. They had just retired. Walter's wish to be cremated without services was honored. Donations: Beagle Rescue of Southern MD, PO Box 983, Waldorf, MD 20604
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.