Service Information
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis , MD 21401
(410)-263-4422
Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis , MD 21401
Visitation
12:00 PM
Heritage Baptist Church
1740 Forest Drive
Annapolis , MD
Funeral service
1:00 PM
Heritage Baptist Church
1740 Forest Drive
Annapolis , MD
Obituary

Walter L. (Speedy) Bennett, III, 89, from Edgewater, Maryland, passed peacefully in his sleep on September 11, 2019 after an extended illness. Speedy was born on January 19, 1930 in Eastport to Walter L Bennet, II and Isabelle E. Bast Bennett. He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy J. Roberts on April 8, 1951 in Annapolis. He attended Annapolis High School with the class of 1949. In celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary, Speedy and Nancy renewed their wedding vows in April 2001 at Heritage Baptist Church. Speedy was a member of Heritage, baptized February 14, 1993. Well known in Annapolis for his big smile, Speedy was always involved in some aspect of the automobile industry. From managing body and mechanical shops, to owning his own body and paint shop, mechanical shop and appraisal business, he opened The Annapolis Car Doctor for auto repair, and that's where he retired from in 2001. Always ready to help someone in need, Speedy would help out whenever and wherever he could, no matter the circumstances. One of his greatest joys in life was being able to travel all over North America. He and Nancy would load up their motor home and go. A lifetime member of the Honorable Order of the Blue Goose International, Speedy rose to the position of 'Most Loyal Gander'. It was because of this association that many of their memorable travels happened all over the US and Canada. After retiring in 2001, the Bennett's moved to Brandon, Florida and enjoyed 16 wonderful years of fun in the sun before returning to the Annapolis area in 2017, where they settled in Edgewater. Walter L. (Speedy) Bennett, III is survived by his loving wife, Nancy J. Bennett, his daughter Barbara A. Brown Rowland, Germantown, TN, his son, Walter L. (Skip) Bennett, IV, Edgewater, MD, his grandchildren, Ashley N. Brown, Boston, MA, Amber L. Brown, Cordova, TN, and Zachary T. Bennett, Davidsonville, MD, and his great grandson, Gavyn Scott Sumers, Boston, MA. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Funeral service will be Friday, September 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Heritage Baptist Church, 1740 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401, with Pastor Scott Shelton officiating. Friends and family may arrive at 12 pm noon for a visitation prior to the service. Visitation is Thursday evening, September 19, 2019, from 6-8 pm, at Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD 21401. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at

