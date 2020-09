Or Copy this URL to Share

Walter Daniel Bias, age 80, fondly known as "Buddy," passed away on September 22, 2020. Walter is survived by nephews, Henry Holland and David Holland; and nieces, Kathleen Drew-Sharps, Sandra Holland-Ragsdale, and Nancy Holland. Service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 (public viewing from 10-11 a.m.; memorial service at 11 a.m.) at Reese and Sons Mortuary, 1922 Forest Dr., Annapolis.



