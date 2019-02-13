Walter Carlton Georg, 90 of Catonsville, MD (formerly of Severn, MD). Died February 10,2019 at St Agnes Hospital. Born in Accident MD on August 10, 1928, he was a Retired CW4 with over 40 years of service. He was inducted in the Warrant Officer's Hall of Fame in July 2018. He was a longtime member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Odenton where he held many leadership positions. He enjoyed working with Stained Glass. In addition to his parents ,he is predeceased by his 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Walter is survived by his wife, Rose E. Georg whom he married in 1949 and a daughter Bonita G. Bonn. Friends may call on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD. Funeral Services will be held on Friday February 15 2019 at 11 am in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church ,Odenton, MD. Interment to follow at Glen Haven Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to the Building Fund at the church or the Benevolent Fund at Charlestown Retirement Community.

