The Capital Gazette

Walter Gregg Meade

Obituary
Walter Gregg Meade, 72, of Crownsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. His funeral will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Lasting Tributes at 11:00 am with burial to follow at Bestgate Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gregg's name to Anne Arundel County Special Olympics, PO Box 553, Crownsville, MD 21032.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
