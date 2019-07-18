Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Hammond. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Walt was born March 17, 1927 to the late Margaret Madeline and Walter Hammond in Boston, MA. He died of pneumonia on July 8, 2019. His mother died of Tuberculosis in 1934 leaving Walt and his siblings in the care of grandparents. Walt is survived by his wife of 17 years Veda, his sister Lillian Duquette, his children Michael (Elizabeth), Shawn (Darlene), 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. His children Eileen and David are deceased. He is also survived by Veda's children Susan (Bill) Meadows, Paul (Julie) Welch, Rita Welch, 7 grand children and 7 great grandchildren, James Welch (deceased). He was proud to be a Veteran of WWII and his years of service in the Navy and Army. He retired after 30 years of working for the House of Corrections in Jessup. He spent the last 17 years of his life with his wife Veda in their home in Crofton. They did a great job taking care of each other. Over the years Walt turned into a true Baltimorean, but he never lost his Boston accent. He was a fan of the Orioles and the Raven's. He happily watched or listened to all of the games, especially when he was sitting on his porch smoking a cigar. Walt was a good man and will be missed by his family, friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Mount Oak Methodist Church in Mitchellville, MD. Published in The Capital Gazette on July 18, 2019

