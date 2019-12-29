Walter Howell Sherbert, Jr, 89, a resident of Annapolis, MD and previously of Edgewater, MD, died on Thursday, December 26 at the Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. Born on May 29, 1930 in Edgewater, MD to the late Elizabeth and Walter Howell Sherbert, Sr., Howell graduated from Annapolis High School in 1947. He served in the US Air Force and later worked for the Federal Government at Ft. Meade. Howell was a member of the Annapolis Elks and enjoyed bowling and baseball. He is survived by his sons, Douglas (Rindi) Sherbert of Berkeley Springs, WV and Dennis and Brian (Donna) Sherbert of Wye Mills, MD; his siblings, C. Linwood Sherbert and Eileen Sherbert Shreve, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Howell was preceded in death by his wives, Henrietta Sherbert and Jean Trabing Sherbert and his brother, William Sherbert. Friends are invited to celebrate Howells' life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Thursday, January 2 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm where his funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3 at 11 am. Interment will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the Hospice of the Chesapeake.

