Walter James Sackett, Jr., a longtime resident of Severna Park, MD, passed away at Sunrise Senior Care on February 21, 2019. He was 86 years old. He was born in Severna Park March 16, 1932 to Walter J. Sackett, Sr. and Mary Sackett (nee Barriger). He attended the University of Maryland College Park and night school at Loyola University. Mr. Sackett, Jr. started working at the A. J. Sackett & Sons, Co. in the summer of 1942, and then joined the Army from 1954 to 1956. He returned to the A.J. Sackett & Sons, Co. where he became the President, CEO and chairman of the company before eventually retiring in 2002. In 1957 he married his wife, Joyce Virginia Sackett (nee Grant), whom he met on Labor Day weekend in Ocean City MD in 1953. They were married in 1957 at the old St. John's Church when it was still a mission church to St. Mary's of Annapolis. He traveled worldwide with this job to every continent other than Antarctica. He was very active in the community and was a member of the Highlandtown/Canton exchange club, the Severna Park Athletic Association, the Fertilizer Industry Round Table, and the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He coached baseball and fast pitch softball for 25 years and loved to play golf and bridge.He is survived by his two loving daughters, Susan Lieb (Jay) and Sally Wagner (Henry) of Arnold MD; as well as 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, Joyce Virginia Sackett, as well as his parents, Walter James Sackett, Sr. and Mary Sackett, and his sisters, Kathleen Panzer and Mary Jo Beck.Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146.

