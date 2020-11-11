Walter Jay Bayors, 49, of Glen Burnie, passed away on November 7, 2020. He loved animals and enjoyed listening to music, especially Elvis Presley and The Beatles. Jay is survived by his devoted parents, Jay and Joan Bayors; loving siblings, David Offley and his wife, Michelle and Rhonda Lynn Bayors; and his dear nieces and nephew, Jessica Offley, Collin and Julia Burns. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Thurs., Nov. 12th, from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Fri., 11 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. For condolences, visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home.