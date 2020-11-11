1/
Walter Jay Bayors
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Jay Bayors, 49, of Glen Burnie, passed away on November 7, 2020. He loved animals and enjoyed listening to music, especially Elvis Presley and The Beatles. Jay is survived by his devoted parents, Jay and Joan Bayors; loving siblings, David Offley and his wife, Michelle and Rhonda Lynn Bayors; and his dear nieces and nephew, Jessica Offley, Collin and Julia Burns. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Thurs., Nov. 12th, from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Fri., 11 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. For condolences, visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Singleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Interment
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved