Walter Lee "Buck" Hudson, 90, a 32-year resident of West River, MD died peacefully on Oct 27, 2020. Buck was born on August 4, 1930 in Lynchburg, VA to the late Grover and Mary Elizabeth Hudson. Buck graduated from Madison Heights H.S in 1947 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after H.S. Buck met his future wife, Jackie, at Langley Field AFB and they were married on June 2, 1951. Buck's Air Force career sent him to England, all over Europe, Guam, and eventually to Hawaii. Buck was stationed at Hickam AFB and this is where his twins, Deborah and Michael, were born on February 23, 1957. He was later stationed at Hancock AFB, NY and Stewart AFB, NY, where Mark was born at West Pt. He eventually ended up at AFB locations in MD and retired after 22 years of service as a CMSGT, the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force. Buck started a long and fruitful career with Mike Casey Realty until his second and final retirement. Buck enjoyed his dogs (boxers and a basset hound), grandchildren, The Brooklyn Dodgers, Washington Nationals, and the Washington Redskins (Football Team). Buck was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Jackie, and survived by daughter, Deborah H. Hug (Donald); sons: Michael (Alice), and Mark (Kim); six grandchildren (Brad (Nicki), Cara, Molly, Leanne, Brent, and Garrett) and two great-grandchildren (Logan and Luke). Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Chesapeake 90 Ritchie HWY, Pasadena, MD 21122. Online condolences may be placed at



