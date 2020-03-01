Walter Varnell Nick, 84 of Shadyside, MD. departed this life, Monday, February 24, 2020. Mr. Nick was raised in Annapolis, Md. He was married to Rosalee R. Nick for 56 yrs., she passed in 2014. Mr. Nick retired from a distinguished military career of 20 yrs. and then retired after a 20 yrs. civil service career at the U.S. Naval Academy. Mr. Nick leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted son, Walter V. Nick, Jr., daughter-in-law, Alicia M. Nick and grandchildren Maria L. Nick and Maurice V. Nick. A brother Randolph C. Parker, Jr. and a host of friends and family. Celebration service will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 87 West St., Annapolis, Md. The wake will begin at 10:00 am, followed by the funeral at 11:00 am.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020