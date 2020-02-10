Warren W. Schultz, 78, a resident of Edgewater, MD for more than 40 years, died on Friday, February 7 at his residence. Born on September 3, 1941 in Emporia, KS to the late Walter and Mary Schultz, Warren earned a Doctor of Science (ScD) in Pathobiology from Johns Hopkins University and served in the US Navy for 30 years, retiring at the rank of Captain. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis and the Chesapeake Region Porsche Club of America. In his spare time, Warren enjoyed boating and hosting friends and family at his waterfront home. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Schultz. Warren is survived by his wife of 40 years, Donna Brandt; his daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and John Leebel of Lewes, DE; his daughter Kristin Schultz and Todd Droegemeyer of Bowie, MD; his daughter-in-law Susan Schultz of Bryn Mawr, PA; sister, Mary Ann Short of Topeka, KS; and his grandchildren, Madelyn, Else, Adelle, Avery, Sadie, and Quinn. Friends are invited to celebrate Warren's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD on Saturday, February 15 at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation. Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020