Wayland Lawrence Blowe, 85, a 25-year resident of Annapolis and previously of Temple Hills, MD, passed away on February 28, 2020 at the Mandrin Inpatient Care Center after suffering more than 2 years with dementia. Known to family and friends as Larry, he was born on March 17, 1934 in Whaleyville, VA to the late Wayland and Betty Blowe. Larry graduated from Whaleyville High School in 1951. He served 4 years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force then continued to serve his country as a member of the Air Force Reserve. Larry graduated from the University of Maryland in 1964 with an Accounting degree and went to work for Price Waterhouse. He later worked for the Inter American Development Bank and finally the International Monetary Fund where he worked for 25 years before retiring. Larry was a member of American Legion Post #7. He enjoyed reading, gardening and traveling, especially on cruises. His greatest joy though came from the time he spent with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by two brothers, Harvey Lee Blowe and Leroy Blowe and a sister, Estelle Lewis. He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Patricia A. Blowe; one daughter, Denise Moore (Mark) of Edgewater, MD, one brother, Jessie T. Blowe of Chattanooga, TN; three sisters, Ethel Fanny of Suffolk, VA, Mary Ellen Mottley of Chesapeake, VA and Earnestine Leicester of Ahoski, NC; and two grandchildren, Michael and Kaitlyn Moore of Edgewater. Friends are invited to celebrate Larry's life with his family on Thursday, March 5, from 11 a.m. until his funeral service begins at 12 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater. Burial will follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, Mandrin Inpatient Care Center, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 or online at

