Wayne John Dugas, 70, of Palm Harbor FL, died May 31 2020. Born February 12 1950 in Ancon, Panama Canal Zone. He was the son of the late Norman Dugas and the late Doris Gleim Dugas. The family relocated to Baltimore, eventually settling in Annapolis, MD in 1966. As a young cadet at Leonard Hall Military Academy, Wayne marched in JFK's inaugural parade in 1960. He became a Carpenter by trade. In 2002 Wayne moved to the Tampa Bay FL area, where he became an avid golfer. Wayne obtained a CNA in 2012 and helped many patients as a Home Health Caregiver. He is survived by daughter Brittany and her husband William Chubb of Richmond VA; brother Christopher Dugas of Santa Rosa CA; sister Paula Dugas Thomas of Norfolk VA; and sister Kathryn Dugas Sherman and her husband Richard of Saratoga Springs NY. Donations may be made to UWF Foundation - Sean Dugas Memorial Scholarship c/o Chris Dugas, 550 Rosedale Ave, Santa Rosa CA 95405.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store