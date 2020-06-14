Wayne John Dugas
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne John Dugas, 70, of Palm Harbor FL, died May 31 2020. Born February 12 1950 in Ancon, Panama Canal Zone. He was the son of the late Norman Dugas and the late Doris Gleim Dugas. The family relocated to Baltimore, eventually settling in Annapolis, MD in 1966. As a young cadet at Leonard Hall Military Academy, Wayne marched in JFK's inaugural parade in 1960. He became a Carpenter by trade. In 2002 Wayne moved to the Tampa Bay FL area, where he became an avid golfer. Wayne obtained a CNA in 2012 and helped many patients as a Home Health Caregiver. He is survived by daughter Brittany and her husband William Chubb of Richmond VA; brother Christopher Dugas of Santa Rosa CA; sister Paula Dugas Thomas of Norfolk VA; and sister Kathryn Dugas Sherman and her husband Richard of Saratoga Springs NY. Donations may be made to UWF Foundation - Sean Dugas Memorial Scholarship c/o Chris Dugas, 550 Rosedale Ave, Santa Rosa CA 95405.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MICHELS & LUNDQUIST FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
5228 TROUBLE CREEK ROAD
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 845-1957
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 11, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Michels and Lundquist Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved