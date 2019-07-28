Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne Belden Morris passed away on July 13, 2019 at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Harwood MD. He is survived by his wife Angelia Mary Morris and children Leslie Angelia Brown and Erick John Morris. He leaves five grandchildren Patrick Wallace Brown, Lily Angelia Brown, Matthew Belden Brown, Amy Morris, and James Morris. He enjoyed hunting, fishing , and camping. Wayne sang and played the trumpet in a swing band for many years. He served as scout master for the Boy Scout troop in Cape St. Claire MD. He earned his Master degree in Business from the University Of Baltimore school of business. With his wife, he raised puppies for Guiding Eyes for the Blind, and was a cherished member of the choir at St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church in Annapolis MD. A memorial mass will be held on July 31 at 10:00am at St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church in Annapolis MD with a reception to follow in the upper hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Now he sings with angels

